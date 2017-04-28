By David Fleet

Editor

Bullfrogs II has arrived.

Mike Stevenson stepped in as the new owner of the landmark eatery Bullfrogs, 2225 Ortonville Road, on March 30 after purchasing the restaurant from long-time owners John and Kim Hagar.

“It’s a perfect fit for me,” said Stevenson, 56. “I just love the country atmosphere and values here in Ortonville. It’s a great community.”

Stevenson, a Clarkston resident, was the owner of Ergomatic Products of Clarkston and retired last year.

“Honestly, I just did not want to sit around for my retirement,” he said. “I was a regular here at Bullfrogs for many years and I just loved sitting out on the tiki bar.”

Now that the weather has warmed up, the deck overlooking Lake Louise is open.

“Now that we have some warm weather the deck and Tiki Bar is again a popular destination after work,” he said.

Stevenson replaced the roof and kitchen equipment. New floors are coming to the restaurant, too, as well as a refreshed menu which incorporates new items along with a few of the old favorites.

“We closed for just two days and reopened,” he said. “It’s the perfect family place for dinner on Lake Louise.”

A Davisburg native, Stevenson served as an MP in the Army from 1979-1982 and was stationed in Germany before returning to the United States and serving at Ft. Belvoir, Va. Following his discharge from the Army, Mike and his brother Mark formed a small machine shop in the family garage. “We grew the company creating the tools that robots use in auto production,” he said. “It just took off and really grew.”

Following the recession and the death of his brother in 2009, the company downsized and moved to Clarkston.

“I was just ready to move on last year,” Stevenson said. “I’m excited to be part of Ortonville and ready for a new chapter.”

Bullfrogs II is open 11 a.m.-2 a.m., seven days a week.

www.bullfrogsbarandgrill.com