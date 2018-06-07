‘Calming Cove’ established on village mill pond

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- “Calming Cove” is born.

That’s the new name Oaktree Elementary students recently selected for the first public access site to the village mill pond.

During a special meeting on Tuesday, the village council approved a survey for the parcel at a cost of $700 to be completed later this summer.

The small park, located on Huron Street just east of Ridge Road is mostly wooded and includes about 35 feet of frontage on the mill pond. The parcel also features steep embankments to the road and pond.

Angie Adamec, village Parks & Recreation committee member and volunteer was on the village council about 15 years ago when the small parcel came up for sale from Consumers Energy.

“The big gripe was there’s no access to the mill pond,” said Adamec. “So we purchased that piece for the public—the village council was being proactive. Since then the property has been just sitting here doing nothing until now.”

The property once belonged to the Detroit Urban Railroad and then purchased by Consumer’s Energy for a power line right-a-way.

“You can still see the pylons from the DUR just under the water in the pond,” she said. “Right now we are just a bench for people to sit by the pond is in the plans, maybe an overlook deck too. We intend to make this a walk to park.”