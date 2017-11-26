Candlelight vigil for Deputy Eric Overall

On Sunday night hundreds of area residents gathered in front of the Oakland County Sheriff Office Brandon Substation in downtown Ortonville for a candlelight vigil. Overall, 50, a 22 year veteran of the OCSO, died early Thanksgiving morning after he was struck by a vehicle fleeing police in Brandon Township. Visitation are 3-8 p.m., Nov. 27 at Mt. Zion Church, 4900 Maybee Road, Independence Township. On At 9:30 a.m., Nov. 28, the doors open for the funeral with the service starting at 11 a.m. After the service there will be a private procession for family and OCSO members.

 

 

 

