Cardboard yatching

Brandon High School students, Nick Roberts and Zach Christie attempt to paddle across the school swimming pool during a recent physics class assignment. Photo by Patrick McAbee

On Dec. 19, BHS students from Lesley Hildebrand’s physics class set sail to see who could build a better boat. The students had to construct boats with just cardboard and duct tape.

Each boat had to carry two students across 100 meters as they paddled and try to keep them afloat in a lesson in buoyancy, team work and speed.

Two sank, four made it across the pool.