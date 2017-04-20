Carolyn Lu Mackesey of Ortonville died Nov. 26, 2016.

She was 70.

A funeral service is planned for 11 a.m., April 24, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Road, Lake Orion.

Carolyn was born April 24, 1946 to Ernest Ennis and Lucille Ennis. She attended Rochester High School before landing a job at General Motors, where she worked for 25 years. Following GM, she worked at EDS for 11 years before she started a house cleaning business that would last for another 11 years.

Carolyn was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and family and friends were her passion and delight. She spent summers and vacations with her husband Mike of 36 years and son, Aaron. She enjoyed time relaxing during the day on the family pontoon boat and also by the fire at night. For several years, Carolyn and Mike would travel to different places where their son lived and eventually settled.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Mike; son, Aaron; and sister, Sue Demsey. She also leaves behind numerous loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family wishes to thank of of those who cared for her during her last illness. Donations may be made to the St. Joseph Mercy Home Care and Hospice at the Washtenaw Medical Arts Building, 3075 Clark Road, Ste. 200, Ypsilanti, MI 48197-3940, or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Road, Lake Orion, MI 48362.