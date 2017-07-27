Good Times in Goodrich, Aug. 5

A classic Corvette is just one on the cars at Good Times in Goodrich on Aug. 5

By David Fleet

Editor

The good times in Goodrich get better every year.

On Aug. 5 Good Times in Goodrich kicks off with a day of cars, food and activities for the whole family.

“We welcome the community out to Goodrich on Saturday to check out some great new events,” said Lianne Zarycky, director of advertising. “There’s something for everyone this year.”

From 10 a.m.-3 p.m., the fifth annual Good Times Car Show opens followed by the Good Times bicycle parade in the staging area on Shuman Drive. The event is for all school-age children.

At 10:30 a.m. the Good Times parade begins and will travel east on Hegel Road toward M-15. From 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. there will be a selection of music and dance demonstrations in the Commons area. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. the Kid Zone is open featuring the annual pie-eating contest at 1 p.m. Sign-up is at Junior Creamery.

From noon to midnight the Martian Gardens beer tent will be open along with music and a silent auction for Reilly.

From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. the Michigan Vietnam Veterans Traveling Memorial will be open.

A variety of food vendors featuring barbecue, burgers, hot dogs, tacos, corn, ice cream and shaved ice will be available in the Commons area. At 2 p.m., the duck races begin at Kearsley Creek in the Commons area. The Good Times Poster Contest winner will be announced the posters were designed by Oaktree Elementary and Goodrich Middle School students.

This year a motorcycle rally is planned to benefit Reilly Shellenbarger, a Goodrich High School student injured in an auto accident. The charity ride will be a 50 mile escorted ride starting and ending at the Good Times festival. A vintage motorcycle show will also be held near the Goodrich bus garage.

From 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. the Goodrich Soccer Club will host a 3V3 cup GSC soccer competition at the Common area behind Reid Elementary School. Registration forms are on goodrichfestival.com.

Rose Alexander of Devoted Friends & Animal Society and winner of the 2017 shelter of the year award will bring dogs, cats, bunnies, reptiles, and chinchillas for adoption.