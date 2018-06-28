Charles Arthur Rockwell of Ortonville; died June 27, 2018.

He was 72.

Born on September 20, 1945 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Charles Clement and Grace Helen (nee: Jones) Rockwell. He married the former Linda Jantz on February 18, 1972 in Clarkston, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Linda Rockwell; one daughter, Ginny (RJ) Studer; one sister, Barbara (the late Robert) Bentley; one sister-in-law, Ruth (Paul) Lund; many nieces and nephews; he was preceded in death by his son, Charlie Rockwell II and his sister-in-law, Carol Furman. Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Marines-Vietnam. He was a member of the Ortonville VFW and retired from Accument Global. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. Family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be to Michigan Humane Society. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com