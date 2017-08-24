Chief Forys to retire

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.-After more than 34 years as a township firefighter—Chief Fred Forys is stepping down.

“It was time,” said Forys, 65. “Everything I set out to do for the department was accomplished. The equipment is far better then when I started—we have more of it and it’s better quality.”

The retirement announcement was made during Monday’s township board of trustees meeting. The board voted 5-0 to accept the resignation.

A Flint native and 1972 Kearsley High School graduate, Forys was first trained as a volunteer firefighter in 1983 in a class provided by Jim Seifert of the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department.

“At the time that was only class many of the firefighters ever had,” he said. “Seifert offered to train people and I was encouraged to join so I did. Thirty-four years later I’m still proud to have served this community as a firefighter. I have no regrets.”

In the early 1980s, volunteer firefighters earned $3 per call, which later increased to $8 and then $10. Today it’s $16.70 per hour.

“It’s always been hard to get firefighters to go out on a call during the day,” he said. “Plus it’s a physically demanding job. Since I’ve been on the department the amount of training has become a lot more stringent and safer.”

The township fire department has grown from about 20 to 28 over the years Forys has served.

In 1986 Forys was promoted to captain and in 2006 replaced Jim Naugler who had been fire chief in the township since 2001, when he replaced Donald Welch following his resignation. A township resident, Forys retired from the Pontiac Truck and Bus facility also in 2006.

“We’ve come a long way as a department over the years,” he said. “There’s been some very memorable fire calls.”

Forys recalled a 1992 fire at the Goodrich Bus garage near Erie Street in the Village of Goodrich.

“We were having the floor painted at the old fire hall located on Hegel Road and Clarence Street so we moved three of the five firetrucks to the school’s bus garage” he said. “I received a call that the bus garage was on fire and when I arrived smoke was coming out of the roof of the garage.”

Forys entered the building and jumped into one of the three trucks parked inside the burning garage.

“The first truck would not start, so I jumped in the second fire truck and crashed it through the garage doors right out into the parking lot.”

Drove the third truck out of the garage, too, and proceeded to put the fire out. The doors were trashed but the firetrucks were OK with just smoke damage.”

Fred and wife Beth have two children, Kelly and Ryan, and three grandchildren, Trevor, Hannah and Nolan.

Forys plans on spending more time with his grandchildren who are active in school sports.

“If anyone thinks I did not give 100 percent they are wrong,” he said. “When my beeper went off I was on my way to a fire—that’s what my family has endured for the last 30 years. I’ve missed Christmas dinner, family gatherings and my kids events. My family has been very understanding.”

“But, I’ll miss the guys and learning something new every day,” he said. “Being a firefighter is a dangerous job and the day you’re not scared on the job, it’s time to get out of the business. Every detail of the job is vital.”