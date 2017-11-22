By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Santa Claus is coming to town.

Christmas in the Village kicks off on Dec. 2 with a host of activities on the roster, including the annual parade, story time with Mrs. Clause and sleigh rides. The family activities go from noon-5 p.m. on Saturday—five hours of family activities throughout downtown Ortonville.

“Really the thing about Christmas in the Village that is a positive are the groups, merchants and volunteers that come together to kick off the holiday season,” said Matt Jenkins, director of the Downtown Development Authority.

The parade starts at 3 p.m. with Santa and Mrs. Claus as the main attraction. They will be at the Old Mill following the parade to meet all of the kids who want to give them their Christmas wishes and take photos.

There are also plenty of places for shopping and eating in the village. Check out the holiday open houses throughout downtown and walk through for the holiday photo spots. Signs will be out for the perfect Christmas card photo location.

Be sure to check out the Holiday boutiques as well at both Old Town Hall and at 431 Mill St. next to Papa Bella’s for all kinds of gifts for family and friends.

Starting at noon, kids can have story time and crafts with Mrs. Claus at the Mann School House behind the Old Mill, and following that the crafts continue at 2 p.m. at the Masonic Hall at 21 South St. There will also be marshmallow roasting at the Brandon Fire Station. From 2-4 p.m. kids can see Santa’s reindeer at the Old Mill, and after the parade hop in Santa’s sleigh at Hamilton’s Feed 465 Mill St.

Finally, the Christmas tree lighting will be at 5 p.m. on the corner of Mill and Church streets.

Donations can be made of unwrapped toys for the Community Toy Store. For a list of the 29 businesses go to brandonccts.org. The toys will go to families who also qualify for assistance from the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund.