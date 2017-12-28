Chruch, township, sheriff ink protection deal

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.-The township board of trustees voted 5-0 on Dec. 18 approving an agreement with The River Church, 9430 Perry Road to allow policing services by the Genesee County Sheriff Office above and beyond the existing township contract.

“The agreement will not interfere with the existing (township) contract,” said Tere Onica. “And they (The River Church) are paying for it.”

The vote comes after a special board meeting on Dec. 5 where the trustees voted 5-0 to consider a tri-party agreement between the township, the River Church and the Genesee County Sheriff Department for a deputy on duty during Sunday service.

Onica said she was contacted by The River Church after the Nov. 5, 2017, mass shooting that occurred at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland, Texas. According to news reports, the gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, killed 26 and injured 20 others. He was shot twice by a civilian as he left the church. Kelley crashed his vehicle after a high-speed chase and was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, including a self-inflicted head shot.

Terms of the contract includes the account clerk from the sheriffs office billing the church directly. In addition, The River Church has also opted to utilize the deputy during Sunday services and during large gatherings at the church at their discretion.