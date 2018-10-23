Clyde Fischer

FISCHER, CLYDE CHARLES of Ortonville. Died October 17, 2018. He was 86.

Born March 6, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Charles Fischer and Dorothy (nee: Groke) Prokop. Clyde married Constance LaRue on August 16, 1958 in Detroit, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years; one son, Bradley Fischer; one daughter, Lori (Joseph) Phelps; two Grandchildren Hailey and Jacob Phelps; one sister, Shirley (Robert) Alan. He was proceeded in death by his parents and his step-father Chester Prokop. Clyde’s career in education spanned 35 years in teaching and administrative positions. He served as Superintendent of Brandon Schools for 6 yrs.; assistant superindendent for Oxford Schools, as well as working within the Southfield, Bloomfield Hills, Walled Lake and Crestwood school districts. His many accomplishments included earning the rank of Eagle Scout, Order of the Red Arrow; proud high school and college football player, graduating with his Masters from Eastern Michigan University. Clyde was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army at the SAC base in England during the Cold War. He enjoyed camping and traveling the U.S. and throughout Europe. A celebration of Clyde’s life will take place on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville. Family will receive friends on Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. till time of the service. Inurnment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorial contributions may be made to OCEF. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family, please go to www.villagefh.com.