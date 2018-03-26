Colton James Ahonen

AHONEN, COLTON JAMES of Ortonville; died March 17, 2018. He was 26. Born in Pontiac, Michigan on January 3, 1992 to Jay and Marie (nee: Majewski) Ahonen. He is survived by his parents; one sister, Carly Ahonen; grandparents, James and Halina Majewski; aunts and uncles, Michele Bracken, Jerry and Betty Ahonen, Judy and John Georgic, James and Sheryl Ahonen and Jeanne Randazzo; also survived by many loving cousins. Colton was a 2010 graduate of Brandon High School. He was employed at MasTec Corp as a cell tower technician. He was known as a daredevil and loved to make people laugh. Funeral service was be 12:00 noon, Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at Oakwood Community Church, 5791 Oakwood Road, Ortonville. Pastor Donald Jackson, officiating. Family received friends on Tuesday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for funeral expenses thru Crowdfunding www.villagefh.com or to Oakwood Community Church. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.