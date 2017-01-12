Commission to discuss marijuana dispensaries

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp

.-At 7 p.m., Jan. 24, the township planning commission is expected to discuss upcoming changes to Michigan marijuana laws.

By 63 percent, voters approved the Michigan Medical marijuana Act, which went into effect Dec. 4, 2008. The law, which allows patients to possess up to two and one-half (2.5) ounces of usable marijuana and 12 marijuana plants, also allows for medical marijuana dispensaries. In September, the state legislature approved several bills which enables more local control on medical marijuana businesses in communities. The state has just under a year to implement the rules and regulations under which these marijuana dispensaries will be approved and authorized. The earliest that the state will begin to accept applications is December 2017.

“We continue to get phone calls to the township regarding marijuana dispensaries,” said Robert DePalma, township supervisor. “We can opt to do nothing and there will be no dispensaries in the township. However, we would like to discuss the options and provide a means for the community to have input.”

According to the State of Michigan, the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act, will create extensively regulated marijuana drug store type dispensaries. The cost of the new regulatory agency will come from the licensees and a 3 percent tax on sales from medical marijuana dispensaries.

“If it’s anything like the marijuana business in Colorado it’s an all cash business,” said DePalma.

“Just how much revenue the dispensaries will produce for the township is still unknown. Another consideration is just how much cash will change hands. Remember, we don’t have a police department to help protect such transactions. For that matter there are very few commercial locations in the township that would be conducive for marijuana dispensaries. Dixie Highway or M-15 are the only possible commercial locations in the township, but dropping a marijuana dispensary in those areas is really not part of the family-sports theme we are seeking for the community.”

According to the dispensaries law the new marijuana facilities can only purchase from state-licensed growers, and all product will be quality-tested and THC levels disclosed. The new dispensaries will also be able to sell marijuana and THC infused lotions and products.

“The planning commission will take a look at the dispensary laws and how they may impact the township,” DePalma added. “The commission will then make a recommendation to the township board of trustees. We welcome input.”