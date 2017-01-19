By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.

– Ready to get down to business with fun and education?

The Community Expo and Education Exploration Night is set for 5-8 p.m., Jan. 31, at Brandon High School, 1025 S. Ortonville Road.

The free event to which all are welcome showcases several community businesses, as well as every opportunity there is at BHS, including classes, sports, and clubs.

Valley Tent Rental, one of several businesses that will be in attendance, is sponsoring a bounce house for the kids. Basketball games will be taking place the same evening and the choir plans to perform for expo guests as well.

Dan Stevens, BHS principal, is excited about the night’s plans.

“We’ve really expanded, and it is bigger and better,” he said. “This is a great opportunity to ask questions. Every single teacher, every coach, every club sponsor will be there. It’s not just for high school or middle school students though, it’s for everybody.”

There will be several 20-minute presentations on how to be a tech-savvy parent in a social media world; AP classes; virtual learning; the dangers of sexting; and two separate sessions from an Oakland Schools consultant on bullying/cyberbullying and how to prevent bullying.

Businesses that have already signed on for the expo include new florist, A Dime in Time; Fortitude Fitness, The Citizen, Village Funeral Home, representatives from community banks, and Rick Dery Design will be present offering advice on website design. Vendor space is still available and is free to Chamber of Commerce members. Non-members can get a 10-foot table space to display their business for a $75 fee. Businesses wishing to participate should contact Jennifer Whitwell by Jan. 27 by calling 248-627-8079 or emailing

jennifer@ortonvillechamber.com.