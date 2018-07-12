Construction:Cedar and Schoolhouse streets closed

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- On July 9, the road construction project on Cedar and Schoolhouse streets began. It is 50 percent funded by the scrap tire grant from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

“The project not only improves the streets involved, but also updates drain infrastructure,” said village manager Bill Sprague.

The construction should not impede traffic, and will last 2-3 weeks. The purpose is to resurface the roads.

“The grants are paid for by the $1.50 fee collected by the Secretary of State on each title transfer,” said Kirsten Clemens of the MDEQ. “The funding mechanism is in the motor vehicle code.”

The grant is competitive, and the number given out yearly depends on how many applications are received and the amount of funding available.

“We have community clean up grants as well, those are funded first,” said Clemens. “The rest is used for market development grants.”

The grant will reimburse the 50 percent for the project, and it has an approximate budget of $220,000.

For anyone with questions about the road project, call the village offices at 248-627-4976.