Cost of school lunch jumps again this year

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.-Lunch prices are rising again.

At the July 16 meeting, the school board decided to raise the prices of lunches at the high school and middle school from $2.75 to $3.

At the Aug. 20 meeting, the board was informed that the district needed to raise the price again to meet federal requirements for the minimum lunch prices.

“This is a surprise,” said Jan Meek, executive director of business services. “This is a mandatory price increase. Long story short, in 17-18 we were supposed to be charging more.”

Last year, the paid lunch equity was $2.86, and the district was charging $2.75.

The board voted unanimously to raise the price of the k-5 lunches from $2.75 to $3, and to raise the price at the high school and middle school again to $3.25 to account for larger portion sizes given to older students at the secondary level.

“Going into (20) 19, our paid lunch equity is $2.92,” said Meek. “Because this is going to go up every year on the weighted average, if we did this we would probably be good for three years.”

The new prices will be in effect for the 2018-2019 school year.