Council election stands

Following more than three and half hours of recounting ballots that elected Goodrich council members from the Nov. 6 general election on Tuesday afternoon, the Genesee County Board of Canvasser along with Doreen Fulcher, Genesee County election supervisor determined the election results will stand.

“It’s a meticulous process,” said Fulcher.

“All five candidate’s votes were recounted and the official count did not cause a change in the election.”

On Nov. 16, Goodrich resident Sherry Moore had filed to the Board of County Canvassers for a recount following the results of the Nov. 6 election. She lost her bid for the village council seat by just 10 votes.

According to the Genesee County Clerks office Doug McAbee received 461 votes, 15.99 percent; Wendy Ciaramitaro 447, 15.50 percent; Incumbent Tim Barraco 435, 15.09 percent; Sherry Moore 425, 14.74 percent and Jacob Vick 390 13.53 percent. A total of 2,158 were cast with 74.85 percent of village registered voters.

Following the recount Barraco gained one vote, Ciaramitaro up two votes, McAbee increased by three, Moore one and Vick lost two votes.

Each candidate was provided a packet of recount procedures. The ballot containers of both absentee and regular were sealed at the township and were opened on Tuesday. The ballots were removed and counted as a physical vote one-by-one. The number of ballots in the containers were then compared to the number of ballots on the reporting system and poll book. The ballots were then sorted by candidates and then counted for each one with two teams of canvassers.

“The Hart Intercivic voting system was new last year,” said Fulcher. “This was the first recount for the Hart voting equipment. However, we complete random audits countywide. There was a slight variance by about one vote. Sometimes the human eye sees the mark slightly differently than the machine.”

According to the Michigan Compiled Laws, with respect to any recount of ballots cast in any city, ward, township, village, school or district election, the board of county canvassers shall charge the appropriate local unit the actual and necessary expenses of conducting the recount, and the local unit shall pay such charges to the county treasurer.

The county clerk will submit an invoice for the costs to the Village of Goodrich.

Total cost was $472.90 less the $50 deposit submitted by the Recount Petitioner, Sherry Moore, for a balance due from the Village of $422.90.