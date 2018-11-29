Council nixes weed sales on eve of new law

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-During a special meeting on Monday the village council voted 5-0 to approve a resolution to prohibit marijuana establishments within the boundaries of the village.

The resolution follows a new state law that goes into effect Dec.6 after voters decided to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use on Nov. 6 by a 56-44 percent margin. Michigan is now the first state in the Midwest to offer legalized weed. In 2008 Michigan voters OK’d medical marijuana. In the village, Proposal 1 followed state voters and approved recreational weed 510 yes to 440 no. Of 1,429 registered voters 67 percent cast ballots.

“Basically, someone can’t come in and set up shop then start selling weed out of it,” said Shannon McCafferty, village president. “Any type of marijuana establishments. It’s not going to prevent the recreational use that’s allowed in private dwellings but this will prohibit anyone from coming into the village trying to peddle their goods.”

The board of canvassers certified the election last week.

“We did not have enough time to set a public hearing and do an ordnance,” said Sheri Wilkerson, village administrator/clerk. “We still need to do that. We’ll set a public hearing in December.”

Recreational marijuana won’t be commercially available for sale until the end of 2019 after the state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs provides regulations for marketing and licensing. However, if residents are 21 years old they can grow up to 12 plants for personal use in their homes. Those plants can be given but not sold to friends and family, if they are 21 years old.

“This is just recreational marijuana,” said Doug McAbee, council member. “It’s a timely thing to do. If we have this in place we are ahead of a lot of municipalities, we are proactive. Who knows how this will turn out.”