Council opts to fund weed sparying on pond

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On Monday night the village council voted 4-0 to spray the mill pond for weeds. Council member Jake Vick was absent.

In June the village council had suggested a discussion regarding a possible special assessment charged to pond residents for the spraying. As a result, a petition was submitted to the council signed by mill pond residents in opposition the assessment.

Village resident Keith Walworth expressed his opposition to the assessment.

“The mill pond is not private and is owned by the Village of Goodrich,” said Walworth. “It should be treated no differently than any other piece of property the village maintains. The treatments make the mill pond a valuable resource for everyone to enjoy. The pond is not exclusively used by mill pond residents—I see people all the time using it. The pond is a focal point of the community.”

Village resident Diane Fredericks supported the assessment and likened it to those who live on Gale Lake and Lake Shinanguag.

“If you live on the lake there’s maintenance,” said Fredericks to the council during public hearing. “It like your car there’s tune-ups and oil changes. If you choose to live on the pond and we all wish we could but can’t afford it there’s maintenance for it and that includes weeds. I do think if it comes to a special assessment it should not be given to all since we all don’t have access to pond like the homeowners can.”

The weeds are sprayed on only a part of the mill pond that can be navigated. In 2016 the council voted 4-1 in a special meeting to spray the mill pond for weeds. It was the first application since 2013. The cost to spray the mill pond is $3,975 for one application. About $3,700 for a second application if needed. The lower price is based on two applications.

Council member Tim Barraco said $4,000 is not a large expense to maintain a large piece of property.

“I see both sides of it,” said Barraco. “I do think we should have public access. It’s not a big expense.”