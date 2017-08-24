Crash victim may have been distracted driver

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.-At 1:19 p.m., Aug. 22, Brandon deputies and township firefighters responded to the 2800 block of Seymour Lake Road for an injury accident. The crash occurred when the driver of a 2003 Pontiac Bonneville was traveling westbound on Seymour Lake Road and had crossed the center line. The Bonneville then struck a 2008 Ford F350 pickup truck that was eastbound on Seymour Lake Road.

The driver of the Pontiac Bonneville, a 20-year-old Peck, Mich. man was transported to McLaren Hospital – Oakland where he was pronounced deceased. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the pickup truck, a 67-year-old Oxford Township resident was transported to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in the City of Pontiac where he is listed in stable condition. The driver of the Ford F350 pickup truck had been wearing his seatbelt and there was airbag deployment.

“It appears from witnesses that the Peck man was distracted while driving,” said OCSO Lt. Greg Glover, Brandon substation commander. “The witnesses said he had crossed the centerline several times prior to the crash. The GPS on his phone was on following the crash.”

Glover reminds drivers to put that phone down.

“Keep you eyes on the road and cell phone off,” he said. “Just let it go.”

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.