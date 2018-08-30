Crosswalk warning sign eyed by council

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- The village will be investing in pedestrian crosswalk warning devices for South Street per a 6-0 vote at the Monday night council meeting. Councilman Mark Robinson was absent with notice.

“I’ve received two quotes, I’m waiting for two more quotes,” said village manager Bill Sprague. “They’re coming in at about $7,500.”

The devices would be solar powered and flash when a pedestrian wishing to cross the street hits the button, bringing a driver’s attention to the signs already in place that say drivers must stop for pedestrians at the crosswalk.

“We did a solar analysis of the area to make sure we could in fact install these signs,” said Sprague. “Both the companies did that, and we can install them there. I didn’t put a lot of bells and whistles on it, you walk up as a pedestrian and push a button and it’s like a rectangular box and it has strobe lights that flash to warn people that they’re required to stop.”

The crosswalk in question is on South Street, leading to Harvey Swanson Elementary school. They will not be able to be in before school starts on Sept. 4.