Cynthia Louise Mallory of Clarkston; died September 18, 2017.
She was 69.
Born August 22, 1948 in Oil City, Pennsylvania to the late Maximillan and Josephine (nee: Bruno) Kulinski. She married W. Howard Mallory on April 22, 1972 in Pennsylvania. She is survived by her loving husband, Howard; three children, Scott D. (Pauline) Mallory, Kimberly Mallory and Karen (Pete) Adams; three brothers, Bill (Barb) Kulinski, Sam (Sarah) Kulinski, John Kulinski; one sister, Virginia (Jim) Blum; also survived by eight grandchildren. Cynthia retired from Pontiac General Hospital as a dietician. She was a member of the Edna Burton Senior Center and St. Anne Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. Mass of the Resurrection will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 21, 2017 at St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Rd., Ortonville. Interment will be at Christian Memorial, Rochester Hills. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville and after 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Angela Hospice and Home Care. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com