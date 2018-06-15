Dale Whittaker

WHITTAKER, Dale M.; of Brandon Twp.; went home to be with the Lord June 14, 2018; age 71;

loving husband of Shyrl “Sherri” (nee Hall) for 49 years; father of Steed (Monica) Whittaker & Guy B. Whittaker; proud grandpa of Samantha Lynn (Jerry) Dvorak, Dakota Whittaker-U.S.N.A., Nolan, Skyler, Addison & Emma Whittaker. Great grandpa of Ace & Emma Erickson, Corryn & Caelyn Dvorak; brother of Mary (late Lee Bachman), Wayne (late Linda) & Gary (Sharon); also survived numerous nieces, nephews, extended family & friends. Dale proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. After retirement as a truck driver, he enjoyed spending time with children as a Brandon School bus driver. Memorial service Thursday at 11:00 am at The River, Waterford with visiting directly at the church at 10:00 am. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Compassion Ministries.

Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com