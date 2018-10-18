Dangerous buildings owners granted reprieve

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- On Tuesday night, the board of trustees OK’d 5-0 the second reading of an amendment to chapter 10 adding section 10-85 dangerous building provisions. The amendment will give more notice to owners of a “building or structure is in a condition which does or is likely to endanger the public health, safety and/or welfare” according to the dangerous building provisions section of the code of ordinances.

“We’re trying to help homeowners, not trap them,” said trustee Scott Broughton.

The new method of notification will include sending a notice through certified mail, which must be signed for to confirm recipt, as well as sending through first class mail, and giving 14 days from sending to fix the problem or reach out to the building department to discuss the issue, as opposed to the previous 7 day procedure.

“I don’t think we should post it on a person’s house,” said trustee Dana DePalma. “It’s a small town, it’s not anybody’s business.”

The revision will go into effect on Oct. 22