Daniel Weber

WEBER, DANIEL JAMES of Grand Blanc Twp.; died February 20, 2018; he was 81.

Born August 8, 1936 in West Bloomfield, Michigan to the late Karl Joseph and Dorothy Sophia (nee: Goeamere) Weber; he married the former Judith Lee Bellows on October 25, 1958 in Keego Harbor, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Judy Weber; four children, Daniel (Cheryl) Weber, Luann (Dean) Bancroft, Jacqueline Root and Patrick (Linda) Weber; six grandchildren, Justin Weber, Danielle Bancroft-Haas, Josh Root, Julia Root, Kristyn Daniel and Meaghan Good; six great grandchildren, Robert Dean and Reed Russell Haas, Isaiah Woodson, Jasper Thomas and Sawyer Patrick Daniel and Ramsey Elizabeth Good; two brothers, Dutch and Joseph Weber; two sisters, Bernadine Pepple and Jean Eddie; he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Dena Bancroft and Brandon Weber. Daniel retired from Consumers Power. Mass of the Resurrection will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 23, 2018 at St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. Fr. Gerard Frawley, Celebrant. Family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME–ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Final resting place will be at Ortonville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dena Bancroft Underprivileged Foundation. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com