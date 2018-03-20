DANNHAUSEN, DAVID ALLEN of Ortonville; died February19, 2018. He was 75.

Born March 16, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Lorenz and Christel (nee: Mascherek) Dannhausen; he married the former Rose Mary Staller on October 19, 1963 in Detroit, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Rose Mary Dannhausen; four children, Dawn (Al) Jerzewski, Roseann (Chris) Patrell, Yvonne (Craig) Morley and David Dannhausen, Jr.; also survived by eight grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. David retired as an engineer from Chrysler after 42 years. Private Service was held. Rest in Peace David. You will be missed. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME–ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com