Deadline for BFIS proposal nears

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.- Prospective buyers will have until Sept. 13 to submit their plan for Brandon Fletcher Intermediate School.

The request for proposal of the recently shuttered BFIS will join former Belle Ann Elementary, essentially vacated in 2013 and a vacant 2.5 acre parcel on Sherman Court. All the properties are within the Village of Ortonville limits.

The school board Ok’d in March a $35,000 flat fee contract with Plante Moran CRESA to find buyers for the properties. Plante Moran CRESA, which specializes in helping school districts shed unwanted properties, charges substantially less than a traditional real estate agent, and has been seeking requests for proposals on Belle Ann Elementary and the Sherman property.

“Right now the district has no buyers for the properties,” said District Superintendent Matt Outlaw. “However we’ve had several tours of the buildings including Brandon Fletcher Intermediate and many inquires. We’ll know in the next few months if there is an offer. The offers will be submitted and discussed the use will be positive for the community.”

The district initially tried to sell the Sherman property in 2009, after Oakwood Elementary opened and preschoolers and alternative high school students from the Sherman Lifelong Learning Center were moved to H.T. Burt Elementary (part of the Harvey Swanson complex and which has also been partially vacant for several years)

For more information on the properties, call 248-627-1802.