Deer archery season extended

By David Fleet

Editor

Area archery deer hunters will now have more time to hunt.

Beginning in 2018, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will initiate a pilot program for an extended archery season in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties—the Urban Deer Management Zone. This program will extend the archery season until Jan. 31, 2018 in these counties.

Chad Stewart, DNR deer specialist said the extended season is the first ever for Michigan.

“There are plenty of deer in the Urban Deer Management zones,” said Stewart. “There are also many car deer accidents reported each year in the three counties. The season is an opportunity to reduce some of the numbers and give hunters some extra time to get out there.”

All rules and regulations for the archery season apply, however baiting is not allowed after Jan. 1 in the extended season. Licenses including a deer license, combination deer license or antlerless deer license will be valid during the extended season.

“The zones also includes a lot of private lands which can be a challenge for some hunters,” he said. “This extended season also could be used to help benefit municipalities by using archers as a low-cost first attempt to resolve their urban deer conflicts.”

This season will continue for three years, with an evaluation completed after the 2019 season to determine if the season should be extended.

“Later in the season deer shed their antlers,” he said. “Many will not lose their antlers until February, however, hunters are encouraged to identify whether an animal is a doe or a shed buck by looking closely at the top of its head before making their harvest decision.”