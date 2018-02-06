Della Rohm

ROHM, DELLA MAE of Davison; formerly of Ortonville died February 3, 2018. She was 83.

Born in Harrisburg, Illinois on December 5, 1934 to George and Ruby (nee: Renshaw) Jennings. She married James H. Rohm on June 27, 1953, at New Hope Bible Church in Clarkston, Michigan. She is survived by two daughters, Debra (Tim) Vanaman and Julie Rohm; two sons, Daniel Rohm and David Rohm; 11 grandchildren, Andrew, Kristy, Joe, Holley, Steven, Jake, Issac, Ann Marie, Gus, Brittany and Stephanie; 25 great grandchildren; one sister, Linda Kretz; She was proceeded in death by her husband of 40 years James H. Rohm in 1993 and her daughter Cheryl Rohm in 1969. Della a longtime resident of Ortonville, previously owned Hamilton’s Feed and Fuel along with her husband James Rohm. She also was employed at Clearwater Campgrounds for 20 years as the office manager. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME–ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Private services will be held at a later date. Inurnment to be at Ortonville Cemetery. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com