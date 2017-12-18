Denna Norrine Schudlich

SCHUDLICH, DENNA NORRINE of Clarkston; Died December 15, 2017. She was 60. Born on January 1, 1957 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Joseph and Norrine (nee: LaBarge) Steele. She married Erich Schudlich on June 25, 1977 in Davisburg, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband, Erich, Jr.; four children, Erich (Katie) Schudlich, III, Eugene Schudlich, Brandon (Shelly) Schudlich and Joshua Schudlich; six grandchildren, Kain, Ericka, Kaydence, Shelby, Alex and Skylar; three sisters, Mary Lou (the late Gary) Williams, Edna Mae (Larry) Perry and Tina Steele; two brothers, Raymond (Patricia) Steele and Robert (Janette) Steele. Denna was formerly employed at K-Mart in Drayton Plains and Groves True Value Hardware. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 21, 2017 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME–ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com