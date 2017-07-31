Dennis Allen Pillsbury of Ortonville; died July 30, 2017.
He was 73.
Born November 5, 1943 in Goodrich, Michigan to the late Otis and Dorothy (nee: Beltz) Pillsbury. He married Rochelle Pridemore on May 2, 1988 in Pigeon Forge, TN. He is survived by his loving wife, Rochelle; one son Scott Pillsbury; one step-son, Damian Pridemore; one brother, Dan (Sandy) Pillsbury and his little pal Sookie; he was preceded in death by his son Mark Pillsbury and his brother Mike Pillsbury. Dennis worked 36 years at GM, retiring in 2000. He loved classic cars, car shows and drag racing. Known to many as “Mr. Fix-it”, there wasn’t much he couldn’t fix. His favorite thing to do was cruise around in his Corvettes especially the “Alien”. He was pretty amazing and a talented guy. A heart felt thank you to the friends who supported him to the end. He fought his battle with courage and no regrets. A Celebration of Dennis’s Life will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2017 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 2:00 to 9:00 p.m. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com