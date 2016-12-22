Deputies, EMS respond to double heroin overdose

By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp

.- Police responded to a call of multiple people overdosing on heroin last Saturday at a mobile home in the township.

According to an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office report, Brandon deputies arrived at about 4:32 p.m., Dec. 18, to a residence in the 4200 block of Fir, where they found a man and woman lying next to each other on the floor on their backs inside the front door. The woman was not breathing and was blue in the face. The man was breathing, but unresponsive. Deputies observed three spoons and two syringes, along with two small bindles which appeared to have heroin in them laying on the kitchen counter.

Narcan, a drug which counteracts the effects of opioids, was administered to both and they regained consciousness. Both admitted using heroin, the 28-year-old Novi man saying he had injected the drug prior to passing out, and the 26-year-old woman who lives at this address stating she had snorted one bindle of heroin.

A deputy then saw another male in the living room, whom he immediately recognized from prior police contacts. This man, 29, was walking around in a panic and sweating profusely from his forehead. He told the deputy he had just stopped by the residence and saw the man who had overdosed lying on the ground outside in front of the mobile home, so he dragged him inside. He said the woman, this man and another man were all overdosing on heroin, so he called 9-1-1.

At this time, the deputy observed in the kitchen the third male, who said he didn’t know the male or female that were lying on the floor. He said he had just arrived at the residence with his friend who called police. This man was uncooperative with police commands to remain seated, and kept trying to stand up, asking if the people on the floor were dead. He said he had only been there five minutes and was introduced and went to use the bathroom. He said when he returned, the people he just met were lying on the floor. The man initially gave a false name and date of birth, but his real identity was discovered in the Law Enforcement Information Network. The 24-year-old man later said the name he had given was his mother’s maiden name and asked how the deputy learned his real identity. He was arrested for outstanding warrants, one from Friend of the Court and one for felony probation violation with an original charge of dangerous drugs. He was issued a citation for obstructing the police and lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

The pair who had overdosed were transported to the hospital by Brandon medics. The bindles of heroin were taken to the Oakland County property room and logged into evidence before being destroyed. All four people at the scene were questioned about the heroin, and all four stated it did not belong to them and they didn’t know how it got into the trailer.

The man who called 9-1-1 refused to be treated by medics and walked home.