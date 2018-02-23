Diana Kay Lauinger

LAUINGER, Diana Kay of Goodrich; went to be with the Lord February 21, 2018. Age 69.

Preceded in death by her loving husband William. Loving mother of Bill (Maria) Lauinger and Debbie (Ken) Tison. Cherished and proud Grandma of Kyle, Breanna, Sabrina, Kalvin, Alexa, Kevin, Bella and Kenton. Sister of John (Kay) Monroe and Richard (Kathy) Hottman. Also survived by many loving extended family and friends. Diana ran Discount Jewelers of Waterford with her family for over 30 years. Grandma adored all eight of her grandchildren and was involved in all aspects of their lives. Diana also enjoyed gardening, holidays, and giving to others. Her loving and caring heart extended to all. Friends and Family may visit Sunday, February 25, 2018 2-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Monday, February 26, 2018 11 am at Oakland Woods Baptist Church 5628 Maybee Rd. Clarkston. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation or the Michigan Humane Society. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com