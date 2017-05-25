Donald W. Short, age 86, passed away on May 24, 2017 in Pontiac, MI. Donald was born in Harrietta, MI on Dec. 12, 1930. He was a US Navy veteran, serving in the Korean War. He was a disabled veteran and was a member of the Munising VFW. He was the former owner of Haupt Pontiac of Clarkston, Spring Lake Country Club, Clarkston Glass, and multiple other businesses. Donald also loved his dog Prince. He is survived by his son Danny J. (Caron) Short of Goodrich, Cindy Short Keshavarz of FL, Donald J.(Leslie) Short of Ortonville, and Lesley (Robert) Hardenburgh of Grand Blanc; grandchildren, Sabrina Bew, Aaron Wooley, Tara Katona, Krista Souley, Andrew Short, Amber Schram, Crystal Short, Jessica Short, Nicole Healy, Tana Hardenburgh, and Chad Hardenburgh; and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Beverly, granddaughter Angella, and great-grandson Owen. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thurs. June 1, 2017 at the Dryer Funeral Home, Holly. Military honors and burial will be at Great lakes national Cemetery, Holly. Visitation will be from 2-5 and 7-9 PM Tues. and Wed. Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warriors. www.dryerfuneralhomeholly.com