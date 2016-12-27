Donald Charles Wills

WILLS, DONALD CHARLES lifelong resident of Ortonville, Michigan; died December 26, 2016. He was 92. Born August 23, 1924 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Leslie C. and Wilda (nee: Featherston) Wills. He married the former Frances Jane Guile on September 23, 1944 in Ortonville, Michigan. She preceded him in death on November 15, 2010. He is survived by four children, Roger (Nancy) Wills, Wayne (Leslie) Wills, Susan (Tom) Pitser and Mary (David) Wilson; 10 grandchildren, Katie (Gregg) Peters, Peter (Kendra) Wills, Mandy (Joel) Herpolsheimer, Angela (Martin) Vredenburg, Jason (Heather) Wills, Tricia (Joe) Gregart, Damon Pitser, Jeffrey (Kristin) Pitser, Kelly and Kristopher Wilson; 15 great grandchildren, Jasmine and Alana Peters, Tyler and Lucy Herpolsheimer, Leah Wills, Logan, Ethan and Parker Vredenburg, Olivia, Addison and Noah Wills, Sydney and Tommy Gregart, Jared and Lucas Pitser; one sister, Joyce Newton; one special son who was a foreign exchange student from Turkey, Mujdat “Savy” Savran. Donald was a 1942 graduate of Ortonville High School and an Independent Insurance Agent for Lafayette Life Insurance for 55 years owning Wills and Associates in Davison, touching the lives of thousands of clients. He was a member of the Ortonville Masonic Lodge # 339 F & AM., Flint Arrowhead Barber Shop Chorus, SPEBSQSA and Ortonville Cemetery Board. He Co-chaired the Bond Team to build Brandon High School. Former member of Brandon Fire Board for 30 years and volunteer firefighter, Davison Golf and Country Club, Brandon Sports Boosters, Davison Kiwanis Club and Ortonville Lions. He was an avid sportsman. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2016 at Clarkston United Methodist Church 6600 Waldon Rd., Clarkston, MI. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on both Wednesday and Thursday from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE135 South St., Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made to Ortonville Community Emergency Fund (OCEF) or Clarkston United Methodist Church Music Fund. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.villagefh.com

VillageCitizen