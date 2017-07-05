SUTER, DONDALD EDWARD

Donald Edward Suter of Ortonville; died July 4, 2017.

He was 79.

Born March 30, 1939 in Highland Park, Michigan to the late Harold R. and Evelyn (nee: Jenks) Suter. He is survived by one son, Larry McQuiston; two grandchildren, Megan McQuiston and Melanie Beamish; one sister, Lois (Max) Schuster; two nephews, Philip and Paul Schuster; two nieces, Terri Schuster-Leslie and Deborah Schuster; he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Susan Suter and one granddaughter, Ashley McQuiston. Private service will be held. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Condolences may be sent to www.villagefh.com.