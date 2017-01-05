Donald George Cooper

Donald George Cooper of Walloon, Mich. died Dec. 27, 2016.

He was 90.

Born Sept. 28, 1926 in Flint, Michigan to the late Alfred George and Mary Ellen (nee: Richmond) Cooper. He married the former Virginia M. Croup in Ortonville on Nov. 28, 1954.

He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Cooper; four daughters, Kay Edwards, Joan Cooper, Julie (Gary) Siler and Beth Cooper; two grandchildren, Gary (Nichole) Burton and Brian Cooper; and four great-grandchildren, Brandon, Griffin and Owen Burton and Nicolas Wawrzyniak, Jr. He was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Lou Sutton.

Donald retired from Pontiac Motor in 1976. He was a veteran of the Merchant Marines, WWII and a member of Walloon Lake Community Church.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. today, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at Village Funeral Home, 135 South St., Ortonville. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Walloon Lake Community Church. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.villagefh.com