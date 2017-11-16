Donations needed for Christmas Toy Store

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The Community Christmas Toy Store of Brandon is hosting their annual Christmas toy drive, and according to president Linda Mizejewski, these toys are all that some kids get.

“This is set up to supplement what the parents buy,” said Mizejewski. “But for some kids, this is all they get.”

The boxes for donation collection will be distributed to 29 businesses around Brandon Township on Nov. 17, and will be collected on Dec. 7.

For a list of businesses, go to brandonccts.org.

The toys will go to families who also qualify for assistance from OCEF. The parents will come and shop for their child’s Christmas gifts on Dec. 9. Children four and up will also receive a new pillow and pillowcase. and there will be wrapping paper and tape as well for parents.

For those looking to donate, CCTS needs enough toys for around 200 children that qualify, and the ages that qualify are 12 and under. Volunteers will go on Dec. 8 to get however many more toys they need for the families that they didn’t have donated.

Most years, they need to purchase for the older age groups.

“For the most part, the younger kids are easier,” said Mizejewski. “9-12 years old is harder because they have different interests.”

CCTS gets gift cards for game stop for some of the older kids interested in video games, as well as some sports equipment such as sleds. They also get board games, educational games, and puzzles.

Those who don’t know what to get or want to help out but can’t shop can donate money with a check made out to Community Christmas Toy Store and mail it to P.O. box 773, Ortonville. Anyone who wants to volunteer to sort can check out the website or call 248-627-2641.

“The community is just awesome,” said Mizejewski. “They’ve always come through.”