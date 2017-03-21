Dorothy Ellen Tuttle

TUTTLE, DOROTHY ELLEN of Davison formerly of Ortonville; died March 20, 2017.

She was 88.

Born February 17, 1929 in Booneville, Indiana to the late Thomas and Mae Thomas. She is survived by three children, David (Kathryn) Tuttle, Virginia (Donald) Myles and Ruth (the late Charles) Hutchcraft; six grandchildren, Michael Tuttle, Jennifer Jones, Leatha Waugh, Cami Wright, Autumn Schriber and Shelby Thornsberry; also survived by 17 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandsons; she was preceded in death by her loving husband Keith Tuttle and one daughter, Linda Gayle Tuttle. Dorothy was a former member of Ortonville Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2017 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Her son-in-law Donald Myles will officiate. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be mad to Alzheimer’s Association. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.villagefh.com