Douglas Strilecky

STRILECKY, DOUGLAS JEROME of Goodrich; Died January 25, 2018. He was 68. Born in Houghton Lake, Michigan on March 16, 1949 to Alfred and Marion (nee: Larive) Strilecky. He married the former Linda Evridge on October 21, 1967 in Dearborn, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda; one daughter, Erin (Andy) Raether; three grandchildren, Brayden, Carson and Alisyn Raether; his mother Marion Strilecky; two brothers, Phil (Bonnie) Strilecky and Eric Strilecky; one sister, Tina (Tom) Cokley; sister-in-law Regina Reynolds and loving nieces and nephews. Douglas was a veteran of the U.S. Army-Vietnam. He was formerly employed at Blue Cross and Blue Shield and currently employed with Comerica in information technologies. He was also involved with Oakland County 4-H and served on the fair board. Memorial service will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME–ORTONVILLE135 South St., Ortonville. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:00 until 11:30 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Red Cross. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com