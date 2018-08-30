Driver flees after crashing into home

At 8:55 p.m., Aug. 22, Brandon deputies responded to a home for a vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a silver Chevy pickup truck in the driveway where it had struck the house. The owner of the residence stated he had spoken with the driver of the vehicle. The driver had offered to pay cash for the damages, but once the owner had said police had been called, the driver fled on foot.

Deputies were unable to locate the driver while canvasing the area, but during their investigation a male began walking down the street and the homeowner pointed him out saying it was the driver.

The deputies approached him and he became verbally hostile with the deputies. He was placed under arrest at the time for leaving the scene of an accident.

While speaking with the deputies, the subject smelled of intoxicants. His speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet. He had no visible injuries and declined medical attention. The deputy attempted to speak to the subject about completing some field sobriety tests and the subject stated he wanted to speak to his lawyer.

The subject agreed to take a PBT which came out .19. He was placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated and transported to McLaren Clarkston for further testing.