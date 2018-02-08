DTE crews spark outage

At about 7 p.m., Feb. 6 about 14,000 DTE customers lost power in northern Oakland County including Clarkston, Brandon and Groveland townships.

DTE Energy spokesperson Amanda Knaebel said the electrical failure was due to equipment damage during scheduled maintenance on area circuits. The crews were already on site when the outage occurred and resorted power at 11:45 p.m. The power failure prompted the cancellation of the Brandon Varsity Boys Basketball game versus Swartz Creek. The game will be made up at 5 p.m., Feb. 16 at BHS.