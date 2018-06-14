Dwayne Darrell Wilson passed away surrounded by family.

He was 61.

He is survived by Laura Prestridde, (fiance), Sons Trey (Amber), Dwayne (Samantha), John (Nichelle),Nick (Fiance Tori), brothers Curtis (Carol), Mike (Cissy)and sister Dawn Francis (Russ).

Also survived by stepmother Dana Wilson; stepbrothers Steve Yuchasz (Debra), Jeffrey Yuchasz (Randee), Cris Yuchasz (Julie) and Kenneth Yuchasz (Robin) and stepsister Lindsay Chase.

He was preceded in death by his father Joseph C. Wilson and mother Ruth Laten.

He will be remembered and missed by a number of grandchildren.

Dwayne was a 1974 graduate of Brandon High School.