By David Fleet
Editor
On Oct.8, Carson Stickney, 16, completed his Eagle Scout project at St. Anne Catholic Church, 825 South Ortonville Road. Stickney’s project consisted of a giant 12 foot cross made of cedar, a bed of day lilies around it, and a reconfiguring of a brick landscaping bed with a statue of St. Francis of Assisi at the center. The project is located in the courtyard between Hardy Hall and the sanctuary, providing a view as parishioners arrive at the church for mass. Stickney is member of Troop 340 in Goodrich and has been a part of that troop since kindergarten. His father, Jeff Stickney has served as a Scout Leader and the Troop’s Scout Master is Derek Bradshaw. There were several scouts assisting Carson on his project as well as several other scout leaders and parents.
By David Fleet