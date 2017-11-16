Eagle Scout

By David Fleet
On Oct.8, Carson Stickney, 16, completed his Eagle Scout project at St. Anne Catholic Church, 825 South Ortonville Road. Stickney’s project consisted of a giant 12 foot cross made of cedar, a bed of day lilies around it, and a reconfiguring of a brick landscaping bed with a statue of St. Francis of Assisi at the center. The project is located in the courtyard between Hardy Hall and the sanctuary, providing a view as parishioners arrive at the church for mass. Stickney is member of Troop 340 in Goodrich and has been a part of that troop since kindergarten. His father, Jeff Stickney has served as a Scout Leader and the Troop’s Scout Master is Derek Bradshaw. There were several scouts assisting Carson on his project as well as several other scout leaders and parents.

