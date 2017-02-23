Eagle Scout Forbush

By David Fleet

On Feb. 22, Nathan Forbush, a member of Scout Troop 340, Goodrich received his Eagle Scout rank during the Court of Honor at the Goodrich United Methodist Church. Forbush, 18, a senior at Goodrich High School, constructed four wooden benches at the Buell Lake County Park fishing dock that were installed Sept. 24-25, 2016.

“I’ve been in scouting for about seven years and enjoy the variety of activities associated with scouting,” said Forbush. “The opportunities to learn and experiences in scouting have been awesome. I will encourage my children to join, too.”

Forbush was assisted by Barry June, deputy director of the Genesee County Parks and Atlas Township trustee. Forbush logged 91 service hours and was assisted by many scouts, parents and Scoutmaster Derek Bradshaw. Nathan is the son of John and Paula Forbush and brother of Katie and Emily.

He plans to attend the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor or Michigan Technological University in Houghton this fall to study computer engineering.