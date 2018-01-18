Eagle Scout project assists St.Mary’s Retreat House

Kalan Hand of Brandon Township, a student in the class of 2020 at Notre Dame Preparatory School, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest award given by the Boy Scouts of America.

Kalan started his scouting adventure in Pack 186 at St. Joseph School. After receiving his Arrow of Light, he crossed over to Troop 128 at St. Mary’s In-The-Hills in Lake Orion. Kalan held multiple leadership positions as the senior patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, chaplain aide, quartermaster, troop guide and patrol leader.

Kalan’s favorite part was camping where he learned many outdoor skills and a keen sense of ‘being prepared.’ Kalan completed 40 Merit Badges, camped 90 nights, hiked over 200 miles, completed 72 hours of service and was an active mentor to the younger scouts of his troop. During this time, his troop nominated Kalan to scouting’s National Honor Society, Order of the Arrow.

Looking for an additional challenge, Kalan joined a 12-Day backcountry hiking/camping high adventure scouting event at Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, NM. This 125 mile trek in elevations up to 12,441 feet required him to use his extensive scouting and training experiences.

Kalan completed three additional awards, presented by Archbishop Vigneron and the National Catholic Committee on Scouting. Kalan received his Light of Christ, Parvuli Dei (Children of God), and Ad Altare Dei (to the altar of God).

For his Eagle Scout project, Kalan removed and replaced the 8-foot high, 280 linear feet fencing around The Giving Garden at St. Mary’s Retreat House in Oxford.

The garden produces many vegetables for the several local churches, senior centers, and food pantries.