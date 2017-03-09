Easter: Volunteers, food items still needed for OCEF

The Ortonville Community Emergency Fund will assist 185 families this Easter.

At 1 p.m., Sunday April 9, all food will be sorted by volunteers at St. Anne Church, 825 S. Ortonville Road. At 8 a.m., Monday, April 10 volunteers will be packing food orders for each family, which will be picked up later that afternoon. Volunteers are needed for both days.

There are several items needed to fill the Easter dinner food order. All donations can be dropped off at St. Anne Church, 825 S. Ortonville Road.

Items needed for Easter dinner include $25 Bueche’s gift cards (to purchase meat and fresh items); cake mix and frosting; egg dye; Jello/pudding; canned soup; green beans; candy; toilet paper; canned fruit; muffin/quick bread mix; macaroni and cheese; corn and other vegetables; potatoes/yams and beans/lentil.

Contact Karen Kubik, OCEF volunteer coordinator 248-627-3965 ext. 102 or ocef@churchofstanne.org