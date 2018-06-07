From 4-8 p.m., June 21, the Ortonville Downtown Development Authority will be hosting Eats in the Streets in collaboration with the Ortonville Lions Club’s Culpepper and Merriweather circus.

“We have created this event to support our local businesses and to encourage or community to shop small, shop local and shop Ortonville,” said DDA member and event coordinator Courtney McClerren.

“We are excited to have something new for the community to experience, and to help those who have not visited our local shops have the opportunity to do so.”

In addition to the circus at Harvey-Swanson Elementary, there will be several food trucks lining South and Mill streets and musicians through out the village.

“We would love to see the community out in full force to support our local businesses, enjoy an afternoon exploring the village and to create a connection between the community and our downtown businesses and community spaces,” she said.

Businesses in the downtown area will also be participating in the events by offering some of their own, such as:

nA puppy kissing booth at Waggin Tails Pet Salon, 421 Mill St.

nA third anniversary celebration of For the Love of Local, 68 South St.

nA face painter at It’s the Little Things, 431 Mill St.

Several other businesses participating in the celebration throughout the downtown area. Downtown Dollar gift certificates will also be given out during the event, which can be used at various businesses in Ortonville.