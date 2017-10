HORISKI,

Edwin Horiski, beloved husband, father and grandfather died Oct. 23, 2017.

He was 79.

Visitation Sunday 2pm-7pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Mass Monday 10 am at Our Lady of Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford. Rite of Committal Tuesday at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.