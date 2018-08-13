Eileen Flynn

FLYNN, Eileen – of Otter Lake, age 79, passed away August 13, 2018 at her residence. n

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Saturday, August 18, 2018 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 212 Center St., Otisville, MI 48463; Rev. Fr. Denis Spitzley celebrant. Burial will be in Hollenbeck Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM Friday at Allen Funeral Home, 9136 Davison Rd., Davison, MI 48423. A Rosary will be prayed 3PM Friday, under the auspices of Daughters of Isabella Regina Coeli Circle #1095. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the Mass on Saturday at church.

Eileen was born Pontiac, MI on June 14, 1939, daughter of the late Daniel and Valeria (Zawatski) Scott. She married William J. Flynn on October 5, 1963 at St. Michael’s in Pontiac and he preceded her in death on March 31, 2017.

Eileen is survived by children, William Flynn, Jr., Joan Burns and Julie (Dale) Boadway; grandchildren, Shane, Kaleigh, Trey and Cassidy Burns, Casey, Breanna and Cody Boadway, Matthew Beaudry; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

